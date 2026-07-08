E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Man slays grandson to implicate rivals

Our Correspondent Published Updated
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GUJRAT: A man on Tuesday killed his 10-year-old grandson to implicate his opponents in Sech Kalar area in Wahndo police precincts, Gujranwala.

Police claimed to have traced and arrested the suspect within eight hours of the incident.

Reports said police had found Shoaib (10) slain in an open field near his house.

Police shifted the body to the hospital for autopsy and collected evidence from the crime scene whereas the city police officer tasked the team to trace and arrest the suspect involved in the murder.

On the basis of initial investigation, police detained grandfather namely Abdul Rehman of the deceased boy.

A spokesman for Gujranwala police said on being grilled by the police, the suspect confessed to have killed his grandson with a knife to get his opponents implicated on the charge of that murder as per his planning.

Police have registered the case and started investigation whereas the body was handed over to heirs after autopsy.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026

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