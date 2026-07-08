E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Three ex-bankers jailed for Rs976m embezzlement

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAHORE: A special court of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday convicted three former bank employees in a Rs976 million embezzlement case.

According to the FIA Lahore, the court found Muhammad Raza Hassan, Mohsin Abbas Naqvi and Syeda Fareeha Shah guilty of abusing their official positions to embezzle more than Rs976m from 39 account holders.

The court sentenced the principal convict, Muhammad Raza Hassan, to 28-year rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs600m.

The two co-convicts -- Mohsin Abbas Naqvi and Syeda Fareeha Shah -- were each awarded 18-year rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs300m.

The FIA said the convictions were secured following a detailed investigation carried out by its Commercial Banking Circle, Lahore. The investigation was completed under the supervision of Deputy Director Malik Sikandar Hayat, while Assistant Director (Legal) Barrister Rana Uzair represented the prosecution before the court. The agency described the verdict as the result of a strong investigation and effective prosecution.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe