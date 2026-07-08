Three ex-bankers jailed for Rs976m embezzlement

LAHORE: A special court of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday convicted three former bank employees in a Rs976 million embezzlement case.

According to the FIA Lahore, the court found Muhammad Raza Hassan, Mohsin Abbas Naqvi and Syeda Fareeha Shah guilty of abusing their official positions to embezzle more than Rs976m from 39 account holders.

The court sentenced the principal convict, Muhammad Raza Hassan, to 28-year rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs600m.

The two co-convicts -- Mohsin Abbas Naqvi and Syeda Fareeha Shah -- were each awarded 18-year rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs300m.

The FIA said the convictions were secured following a detailed investigation carried out by its Commercial Banking Circle, Lahore. The investigation was completed under the supervision of Deputy Director Malik Sikandar Hayat, while Assistant Director (Legal) Barrister Rana Uzair represented the prosecution before the court. The agency described the verdict as the result of a strong investigation and effective prosecution.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026