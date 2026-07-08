E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Russia’s largest oil refinery halts work after attack

Reuters Published Updated
RESCUERS work at the site of a Russian missile and drone strike in Ukraine during which a residential building was heavily damaged.—Reuters
RESCUERS work at the site of a Russian missile and drone strike in Ukraine during which a residential building was heavily damaged.—Reuters
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

MOSCOW: Omsk oil refinery, Russia’s largest, has halted operations following a Ukrainian drone attack, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

Monday’s strike on the refinery, deep in Siberia, was one of Ukraine’s longest-range attacks of the conflict, now well into its fifth year.

The halt in operations at the plant, which is Russia’s top producer of petrol, is likely to exacerbate fuel shortages across the country.

“Facilities at the Omsk oil refinery were damaged as a result of (Monday’s) attack. No plant personnel were injured,” Anatoly Seryshev, President Vladimir Putin’s representative in Siberia, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Damage assessment is currently under way, and competent services have organized restoration work,” Seryshev said, without spelling out how the refinery’s operations were affected. Gazprom Neft, which owns the refinery, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

According to the sources, a crude distillation unit, CDU-10, which accounts for around 38pc of the plant’s production capability with a capacity of 24,580 metric tons a day, caught fire and was damaged in the attack.

Omsk refinery has stopped selling gasoline and diesel on the Saint Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange since Tuesday, according to data from the exchange.

The sources said another primary processing unit, CDU-11, was also halted. It accounts for 37pc of the plant’s capacity and is able to process 24,000 tons of oil per day.

While the unit was not hit, some network links essential to its operation were damaged, the sources said. They said CDU-11, which entered operation in 2023, could resume work in the near future.

Omsk refinery has two mothballed primary refining units, CDU-7 and CDU-8, with a production capacity of 10,000 tons each. In theory, the plant could restart them.

According to the source-based information, Omsk oil refinery processed 22 million tons of oil, or around 440,000 barrels per day, in 2024, producing 5 million tons of petrol and 8 million tons of diesel.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Russia Ukraine War
World

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe