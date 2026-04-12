Chinese mediation

WHILE the limelight this past week remained focused on the negotiations that began between the US and Iran in Islamabad yesterday, another international dispute was also being quietly de-escalated in Urumqi, China. The conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which broke out in late February but had gradually been displaced from the headlines by the much bigger conflagration in the Persian Gulf, seems to have been paused after Kabul and Islamabad reportedly reached an understanding earlier this week, under Beijing’s watchful eye, to avoid further escalation. Delegations representing Afghanistan, Pakistan and China “engaged in frank and pragmatic discussions in a positive atmosphere” in Urumqi from April 1 to 7, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Following the deliberations, which Pakistan has yet to formally comment on, Islamabad and Kabul reportedly reached a “commitment to resolving their differences as soon as possible and realising a return to normalcy in bilateral relations, [while] agreeing not to take any actions that would escalate or complicate the situation”, according to China.

Beijing has an interest in establishing peace between the two neighbours, as it now has diverse economic interests in both countries. At the same time, China has remained wary of Kabul providing a permissive environment to groups like ETIM. And so, it had common ground with both parties and likely used its good offices to get them to agree to a pause in hostilities. It is hoped that its efforts will not stop there. The understanding Pakistan and Afghanistan have reportedly reached can hopefully be extended to a more permanent arrangement. However, it remains for the Afghan Taliban to take demonstrable steps and provide a verifiable mechanism to address Pakistan’s concerns. It bears highlighting that Islamabad did not run out of patience overnight. Cross-border terrorism had long been a thorn in the Pak-Afghan bilateral relationship, and Pakistan’s hand was ultimately forced due to Afghanistan’s repeated failure to meaningfully address its concerns.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026