DPM Dar says Islamabad attaches great importance to ties with Ottawa as Canadian FM visits Pakistan

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Monday that Pakistan attaches great importance to its ties with Canada.

He made the remarks while addressing delegation-level talks with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, who arrived in Islamabad earlier in the day.

“We need to meet more frequently in our capitals. We have the possibility and the capability of raising our bilateral relations, in terms of trade, defence and investment; there is a huge scope,” he said.

Noting that there was a huge Pakistani diaspora in Canada, he said, “Pakistan attaches great importance to the long-standing relationship we have enjoyed with your country.”

He hoped that Monday’s discussion would translate “renewed momentum” into “concrete outcomes”.

For her part, Anand said that she gave thanks for a warm welcome.

“This is the first visit of a Canadian foreign minister to Pakistan in almost 20 years. This is the 80th year or so of diplomatic relations between our countries. We have more work to do together to ensure that across sectors … there is a strong bilateral relationship,” she said.

Dar had welcomed her to the Foreign Office (FO) earlier. Visuals shared by state-run PTV on the social media platform X showed Dar and Anand posing for pictures and shaking hands.

Later, it said that the two met and reviewed recent developments in Pakistan–Canada bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international developments.

“They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the mutually beneficial partnership, agreed to expand cooperation in priority sectors, and decided to hold annual meetings to review progress on the agreed joint statement,” it said, without providing further details.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the FO said the visit is Anand’s first trip to Pakistan since assuming office. The FO said the visiting dignitary and Dar will hold bilateral talks “covering the entire spectrum of Pakistan-Canada relations”.

“The discussions will focus on strengthening cooperation in trade and investment, education, and people-to-people exchanges. The two ministers will also exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest,” the FO said.

It added that Anand will also call on the leadership of Pakistan. According to Global Affairs Canada, Anand is also expected to meet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The FO stated that both Pakistan and Canada “maintain cordial bilateral relations anchored in close people-to-people ties enriched by the vibrant Pakistani diaspora in Canada”.

“This visit underscores the shared commitment of both countries to expand mutual cooperation,” it highlighted.