E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Man held for running illegal visa consultancy

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday raided an illegal visa consultancy and arrested a suspect, recovering over a dozen passports from his possession.

According to the FIA officials, they received a tip-off that the suspect was running an illegal visa consultancy – US Educational Consultant – at Mumtaz Market, GT Road, Gujranwala, offering fake study/work visa services without any valid licence.

An FIA team, led by Tahir Kohli, conducted a raid on the premises and arrested a suspect, identified as Usman.

The FIA recovered 14 passports and relevant documents, along with an agreement, showing that the suspect struck a deal, allegedly charging Rs5.3 million per person for Japan work visas.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the suspect, along with his accomplices, was involved in illegal visa processing, fake documentation and extortion of money from applicants.

A case has been registered against the suspects under sections 17/22 of the Emigration Ordinance 1979, six of the Passport Act 1974 and 420/468/471 of the PPC.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

AJK violence
16 Jul, 2026

AJK violence

SINCE early June, Azad Kashmir has been on tenterhooks, with routine life severely disturbed, as the regional...
Deadly lapses
16 Jul, 2026

Deadly lapses

PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...
Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe