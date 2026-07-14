Master Changan celebrates 20,000 Oshan X7 customers with exclusive limited-time offer

Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML), Pakistan’s fastest growing automobile brand and the country’s number one Chinese automotive brand in FY2026, has announced the 20,000 Oshan Celebration Offer to celebrate the milestone of over 20,000 Oshan X7s sold in Pakistan.

As part of this limited-time celebration, customers can enjoy savings of up to Rs850,000 on the feature-rich Oshan X7 FutureSense variants. The 5-Seat FutureSense is now available at Rs8,099,000, while the 7-Seat FutureSense is available at Rs8,449,000.

The Oshan X7 has established itself as Pakistan’s highest-selling 7-seat SUV and the market leader in one of the country’s most competitive SUV segments. Renowned for its best-in-class combination of fuel efficiency, driving comfort, performance and cutting-edge technology, the fully loaded FutureSense variants now offer customers greater value than ever before.

The Oshan X7 has also transformed the premium SUV market by providing C-segment sedan owners with an attractive upgrade path into a spacious, feature-packed SUV without compromising on comfort, technology or affordability.

With a nationwide network of 29 authorized 3S dealerships, a customer-first approach and a strong focus on delivering high-quality products and after-sales support, Changan has earned the trust of Pakistani consumers and has become the country’s most trusted Chinese automotive brand.

The 20,000 Oshan Celebration Offer is available for a limited time only. Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest authorized Changan dealership to experience the Oshan X7, book a test drive and take advantage of this exclusive celebration offer.

This content is an advertorial by Master Changan and is not associated with or necessarily reflective of the views of Dawn.com or its editorial staff.