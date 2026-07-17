E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Iran launches fresh attacks on American infrastructure in Gulf after sixth consecutive day of US strikes

Reuters Published Updated
Smoke rises following a strike at an unknown location during what the U.S. military says is its latest wave of strikes on Iran. — Reuters VERIFICATION: - Lo
Smoke rises following a strike at an unknown location during what the U.S. military says is its latest wave of strikes on Iran. — Reuters VERIFICATION: - Lo
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Iran said it launched fresh attacks on US facilities in the Gulf on Friday after a sixth consecutive night of US strikes on Iranian military facilities, as last month’s truce descended into daily attacks and counterattacks.

The US military said it completed another night of strikes on Iran “to further degrade Iranian military capabilities”, including on Qeshm Island and near Bandar Abbas, home to Iran’s largest port and key navy and Revolutionary Guards facilities.

“US forces, including fighter jets, aerial drones, and warships, launched precision munitions that hit dozens of Iranian military targets such as coastal surveillance and air defense sites, military logistics infrastructure, and maritime capabilities,” the US Central Command said in a statement.

Iran has fired missiles and drones at US military bases in neighbouring states, including an air base in Jordan.

In the early hours of Friday, Iran’s military said it had attacked US facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait. Several explosion-like sounds were heard in the Qatari capital Doha, according to a witness, and the Ministry of the Interior said a child was injured by shrapnel.

Iranian media reported that five bridges were hit in the latest round of US strikes, as well as the train station in coastal Bandar Khamir and Iranshahr Airport in southeastern Iran.

Seven people were killed in US attacks on bridges in Bandar Khamir, a port city in southern Iran, state news agency IRNA reported.

Shipping halted again in Strait of Hormuz

The escalation has once again largely halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important shipping route for oil and gas, pushing up global energy prices.

Tehran resumed its blockade of the strait and Washington again blockaded Iranian ports from Wednesday.

Iran has signalled it could prod the Houthi’s in Yemen to close another key strait: the Bab al-Mandeb at the mouth of the Red Sea, sources told Reuters, if Washington attacks Iran’s infrastructure.

Iran last week hit ships moving through a corridor in the strait.

Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, told a briefing on Thursday that US President Donald Trump would not “sit by and allow these active acts of terrorism to take place in the strait without ensuring Iran pays consequences for that”.

But she added the president was “always open to diplomacy at the very same time”.

Iran keeps grip on strait

Iran wants all ships using the Strait of Hormuz to travel through a channel close to its shores, and intends to charge passage fees at the end of a 60-day negotiation period set in last month’s memorandum.

Washington had encouraged ships to use an alternative route to the south, along the Omani coast.

US forces said their airstrikes have hit military targets along the coast to cripple Iran’s ability to control the strait.

Iranian Army spokesperson Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia said on Thursday this would not work because Iran could strike the strait from anywhere on its territory.

Trump has not ruled out the possibility of using ground forces, including to seize Kharg Island, the site of Iran’s main oil export terminal.

He has repeated threats to hit Iranian power plants and bridges next week unless Tehran resumes negotiations.

US Iran Rift Israel Iran Conflict
World

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Barren reforms
17 Jul, 2026

Barren reforms

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s assertion that agriculture and livestock hold the key to Pakistan’s quick...
Dumbing down?
17 Jul, 2026

Dumbing down?

THE awesome power of generative AI has raised concerns in academic and scientific circles about the impact the...
Eyeing the Margallas
17 Jul, 2026

Eyeing the Margallas

AS Pakistan battles a variety of climate crises, state institutions must do all possible to defend critical...
AJK violence
Updated 16 Jul, 2026

AJK violence

Violent confrontations have claimed some 30 lives of both security personnel and protesters since last month.
Deadly lapses
16 Jul, 2026

Deadly lapses

PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...
Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe