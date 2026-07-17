E-Paper | July 17, 2026

‘Capital markets key to economic growth’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
Veteran businessman Arif Habib attends SECP Talks as chief guest on July 16, 2026. — @SECPakistan/X
Veteran businessman Arif Habib attends SECP Talks as chief guest on July 16, 2026. — @SECPakistan/X
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ISLAMABAD: A developed capital market is indispensable for sustainable economic growth, veteran businessman Arif Habib said at the SECP Talk Series on Thursday.

The session, attended by SECP Chairman Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, commissioners, market institutions, academia and business leaders, explored the evolution of Pakistan’s capital markets, long-term investing and the reforms needed to deepen investor participation.

Reflecting on over five decades of evolution, Arif Habib traced the capital market journey from open-outcry trading floors to today’s technology-driven marketplace.

He emphasised that while markets evolve, the principles of successful investing remain discipline, patience and long-term thinking.

Mr Habib noted that the Pakistan Stock Exchange has delivered an average annual return of around 22 per cent over the past 22 years and a 14pc dollar-denominated return over the last five years.

He stressed that market volatility is temporary, while long-term investment in fundamentally strong companies creates sustainable wealth.

Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu highlighted SECP’s ongoing reforms, including digital investor onboarding, implementation of the T+1 settlement cycle, and initiatives to expand the investor base to 2.5 million through greater financial inclusion and easier market access. “Our objective is to build a capital market ecosystem that is transparent, accessible and aligned with global standards,” he said.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026

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