Remand of suspects in foreign women case extended

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Thursday extended the physical remand of three suspects for further four days in a case of alleged kidnapping and rape of two foreign women.

Defence C police presented the suspects before the court on expiry of their previous remand.

The police sought an extension of the remand to recover weapons from the suspects allegedly used for the commission of the crime.

During the hearing, the magistrate asked the police what recoveries had been made during the earlier remand period.

The prosecutor stated that weapons had already been recovered from two of the suspects.

However, he said, a weapon still had to be recovered from the third suspect.

He also told the court that they were yet to recover cash, jewellery and a watch allegedly connected to the case.

After hearing the arguments, the magistrate approved the police request and extended the physical remand of the three suspects for further four days.

The magistrate directed the police to produce the suspects again on July 20.

Four suspects, including a relative of a senior political figure of the county, are also on physical remand with the police till July 17.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026