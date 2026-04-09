In pictures: Israeli strikes pummel Lebanon, putting US–Iran ceasefire at risk

Grey plumes from Israeli strikes cloud Lebanon's skies and rescuers scour through rubble and burnt structures to find survivors.

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Israel launched its heaviest and most coordinated air assault on Lebanon on Wednesday since the US-Iran war began, killing over 200 people .

Israeli strikes have pummelled Lebanon over the past day, calling into question the Pakistan-brokered ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

There had been conflicting messages about whether the fighting in Lebanon was included in the truce, with mediator Pakistan saying it was and Israel insisting that it was not.

Dawn takes a look at some scenes coming from Lebanon, where grey plumes from strikes cloud the skies and rescuers scour through rubble and burnt structures to find survivors.

Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire following an Israeli strike at the Corniche al-Mazraa neighbourhood of Beirut on April 8, 2026. — AFP

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli strike that targeted an area in Beirut on April 8, 2026. — AFP

A picture taken on April 9, 2026 shows the aftermath of the previous day’s Israeli airstrike that targeted Qasmiyeh Bridge, located on a main highway linking villages in the Tyre district with others farther north. — AFP

A firefighter looks on at the site of an Israeli strike carried out on Wednesday, in Al-Mazraa in Beirut, Lebanon on April 9, 2026. — Reuters

People amid rubble at the site of an Israeli strike in Sidon, Lebanon on April 8, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. — Reuters

First responders and residents gather at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut’s Tallet al-Khayyat neighbourhood, on April 8, 2026. — AFP

A woman trapped in a damaged building waits to be rescued following an Israeli strike, in Beirut, Lebanon on April 8, 2026. — Reuters

First responders and residents gather at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut’s Tallet al-Khayyat neighbourhood, on April 8, 2026. — AFP

First responders and residents gather amid the rubble at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut’s Corniche al-Mazraa neighbourhood, on April 8, 2026. — AFP

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted an area in the southern Lebanese city of Sidon on April 8, 2026. — AFP

Destruction is seen at the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted Beirut’s Ain al-Mreisseh neighbourhood on April 8, 2026. — AFP

Smoke billows from a building that was targeted in an Israeli strike in Basta neighbourhood of Beirut on April 8, 2026. — AFP

A man gestures as rescuers work at the site of an Israeli strike in Beirut, Lebanon on April 8, 2026. — Reuters

First-responders inspect destroyed vehicles and rubble and debris in the aftermath of Israeli bombardment on the village of Shmistar in the centre of Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa valley on April 8, 2026. — AFP

Smoke rises from the sites of Israeli airstrikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs on April 8, 2026. — AFP

A man carries pieces of clothing at the site of an Israeli strike carried out on Wednesday, in Ain Al Mraiseh in Beirut, Lebanon on April 9, 2026. — Reuters

A boy runs past the site of an Israeli strike in Tyre, Lebanon on April 8, 2026. — Reuters

Soldiers at the site of an Israeli strike, in Al-Mazraa in Beirut, Lebanon on April 8, 2026. — Reuters

Header image: A fireball rises from a building hit by an Israeli airstrike in the area of Abbasiyeh, on the outskirts of the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, on April 8, 2026. — AFP