In pictures: Israeli strikes pummel Lebanon, putting US–Iran ceasefire at risk

Grey plumes from Israeli strikes cloud Lebanon's skies and rescuers scour through rubble and burnt structures to find survivors.
Israel launched its heaviest and most coordinated air assault on Lebanon on Wednesday since the US-Iran war began, killing over 200 people.
Israeli strikes have pummelled Lebanon over the past day, calling into question the Pakistan-brokered ceasefire between the United States and Iran.
There had been conflicting messages about whether the fighting in Lebanon was included in the truce, with mediator Pakistan saying it was and Israel insisting that it was not.
Dawn takes a look at some scenes coming from Lebanon, where grey plumes from strikes cloud the skies and rescuers scour through rubble and burnt structures to find survivors.
Header image: A fireball rises from a building hit by an Israeli airstrike in the area of Abbasiyeh, on the outskirts of the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, on April 8, 2026. — AFP