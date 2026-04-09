2-day holiday declared in Rawalpindi, Islamabad ahead of US-Iran talks

Authorities have declared two local holidays in Islamabad and Rawalpindi (Thursday and Friday) to ensure security for scheduled peace talks between Iran and the US.

According to a notification issued by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, April 9 and 10 have been declared local holidays across the Islamabad Capital Territory, except for essential services.

Hours after Islamabad’s notification, the Rawalpindi administration also announced local holidays in the garrison city.

Read more here.