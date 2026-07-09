E-Paper | July 09, 2026

India opposition party alleges vendetta after account freeze amid money laundering probe

AFP Published Updated
A man walks past the office of Directorate of Enforcement in New Delhi, India on March 13, 2024.—Reuters/File
A man walks past the office of Directorate of Enforcement in New Delhi, India on March 13, 2024.—Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

An Indian opposition party accused federal investigators on Thursday of a “politically motivated” attack after $46 million was frozen in its bank accounts as part of a money-laundering probe.

Critics and rights groups have accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of using law enforcement agencies to target its political foes.

India’s top financial crimes agency, the Enforcement Directorate, said on Wednesday it was investigating alleged illegal transactions involving the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which governed West Bengal state for 15 years before Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) upstaged it in May.

According to the agency, $16.8 million was transferred from TMC-linked bank accounts to an aviation firm and associated companies between April 2023 and June 2026.

Investigators alleged the funds were used to purchase a private jet and a helicopter that were subsequently leased back to the party.

The TMC has denied any wrongdoing, saying all funds had been “fully and transparently disclosed” to authorities.

“The Enforcement Directorate’s decision to freeze the party’s bank accounts is a politically motivated act. We strongly condemn this arbitrary and illegal action,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The misuse of investigative agencies to target political opponents has become a hallmark of the BJP’s politics and represents a serious assault on democratic institutions and the principles of a level playing field.”

Several Indian opposition leaders have faced criminal investigations in recent years, including Arvind Kejriwal, the former chief minister of Delhi.

Kejriwal spent months in jail in 2024 after being arrested over allegations his administration received kickbacks in the allocation of liquor licences.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, another opposition leader, was also arrested and jailed in 2024 on corruption charges that he has denied.

The BJP has repeatedly insisted that corruption cases are pursued independently and in accordance with the law.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
World

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe