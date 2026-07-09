India opposition party alleges vendetta after account freeze amid money laundering probe

An Indian opposition party accused federal investigators on Thursday of a “politically motivated” attack after $46 million was frozen in its bank accounts as part of a money-laundering probe.

Critics and rights groups have accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of using law enforcement agencies to target its political foes.

India’s top financial crimes agency, the Enforcement Directorate, said on Wednesday it was investigating alleged illegal transactions involving the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which governed West Bengal state for 15 years before Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) upstaged it in May.

According to the agency, $16.8 million was transferred from TMC-linked bank accounts to an aviation firm and associated companies between April 2023 and June 2026.

Investigators alleged the funds were used to purchase a private jet and a helicopter that were subsequently leased back to the party.

The TMC has denied any wrongdoing, saying all funds had been “fully and transparently disclosed” to authorities.

“The Enforcement Directorate’s decision to freeze the party’s bank accounts is a politically motivated act. We strongly condemn this arbitrary and illegal action,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The misuse of investigative agencies to target political opponents has become a hallmark of the BJP’s politics and represents a serious assault on democratic institutions and the principles of a level playing field.”

Several Indian opposition leaders have faced criminal investigations in recent years, including Arvind Kejriwal, the former chief minister of Delhi.

Kejriwal spent months in jail in 2024 after being arrested over allegations his administration received kickbacks in the allocation of liquor licences.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, another opposition leader, was also arrested and jailed in 2024 on corruption charges that he has denied.

The BJP has repeatedly insisted that corruption cases are pursued independently and in accordance with the law.