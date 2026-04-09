Red Zone sealed as capital prepares for high-stakes Iran-US talks

• Two holidays declared in Rawalpindi, Islamabad

• Hotel vacated, reserved for delegations

• Entry points to Islamabad likely to face closures Excise, Taxation offices will remain open

ISLAMABAD: The authorities have declared two local holidays in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Thursday and Friday to ensure security for scheduled peace talks between Iran and the United States.

Due to the sensitivity and importance of the talks, comprehensive security measures have been put in place, involving all law enforcement agencies and security forces.

A hotel located within the Red Zone has been reserved for the delegations and vacated on government instructions, with heightened security deployed in and around the premises.

Sources told Dawn that under the federal government’s directives, the hotel management had asked the guests to vacate the premises. The management through a letter has informed the guests that the government had requisitioned the hotel for an important event till Sunday evening.

According to a notification issued by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, April 9 and 10 (Thursday and Friday) have been declared local holidays across the Islamabad Capital Territory, except for essential services. These services include the Municipal Corporation Islamabad, the Capital Development Authority, the Islamabad Capital Territory administration, Islamabad Police, Islamabad Electric Supply Corporation, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, and hospitals.

However, the police facilitation centres meant to issue driving licences and other services would remain closed for the public.

Meanwhile, all state-run rescue departments and hospitals have been put on high alert.

They have been asked to remain on standby and ensure the availability of staff and essential supplies, the sources added.

A series of meetings has also been held in the twin cities on Wednesday to review security arrangements and devise strategies for the coming days, while more meetings are scheduled late at night.

The sources further said that the Red Zone would remain completely sealed during the stay of the delegates in the capital. In addition, the high-security zone starting from Faisal Avenue would also be sealed, depending on the status of the visiting delegations.

Some entry points to the capital will also be closed, said the sources, adding that the security arrangements for the talks would be similar to or more stringent than those put in place during the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit held in Islamabad in October 2024.

According to another notification, Trail 2, 3 ,4, 5 and the trail behind the Saidpur village shall remain closed for public on Aril 9 and 10.

Hours after Islamabad’s notification, the Rawalpindi administration also announced local holidays in the garrison city.

Although Pakistan Secretariat, Islamabad, and all Federal Government establishments shall remain closed on Thursday (April 9), all officers and secretarial staff shall work from home and shall not leave station.

Furthermore, Friday (April 10) shall be a closed day under the current four-day workweek arrangements.

VVIP protocol under the Blue Book will be extended to the delegations during their movement, stay and meetings. Police, paramilitary troops and other security forces will perform duties under strict guidelines outlined in the Blue Book and other applicable SOPs. Separate routes are also being prepared for the movement of the delegations.

Although the capital police are regularly conducting search operations in Islamabad, additional intelligence-based surveillance has been enhanced. Security has also been tightened at bus terminals, including Faizabad and Pirwadhai, Chongi No 26, as well as in slums and wooded areas around the high-security zone, which also houses the Red Zone.

The capital administration, however, announced that in order to further facilitate the process of motorcycle transfer, the offices of the Excise and Taxation Department will remain open for the next four days, including holidays.

This facility will be available from April 9 to April 12, during which citizens will be able to complete the transfer of their motorcycles with ease, even on public holidays.

“The purpose of this initiative is to provide maximum convenience to citizens and to make the motorcycle transfer process faster and more efficient. All citizens are requested to take full advantage of this opportunity and ensure the timely transfer of their motorcycles,” says the announcement.

The government has announced this facility of motorcycle transfer to allow the people to avail the subsidy on petrol through a mobile app.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026