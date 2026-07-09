Pakistan, Croatia could utilise their locations to unlock 'enormous potential' for growth: Dar

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday that Pakistan and Croatia could utilise their geographic locations to unlock the “enormous potential” of their growth.

His remarks came after he met with Croatia’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman, who is in Islamabad on a one-day visit.

Addressing a joint press briefing with Radman, Dar said, “Both Pakistan and Croatia are situated at important geographical locations and could utilise their presence and locations to untap their enormous potential for growth between the two countries and beyond.”

Dar said he briefed Radman on the “potential, capacity, facilities and connectivity of our Karachi port”. “Both sides discussed the possibility of collaborative arrangements between the ports of the two countries,” he added.

The deputy PM noted that connectivity “lies at the heart of a vision for sustainable development, regional stability and global economic integration”.

Dar described the discussions between the two sides held earlier in the day as “warm, constructive and wide-ranging”, adding that both sides reviewed the entire spectrum of Pakistan-Croatia relations.

They “agreed to undertake steps to inject greater momentum to our political and economic relations as well as to enhance our cooperation in all other areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, development, agriculture, labour mobility, education, defence, via facilitation, climate change, tourism, infrastructure, IT, seaport collaboration, etc”, he said.

Islamabad and Zagreb decided to make a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on bilateral political consultation between their foreign ministries “fully functional and hold the consultation on a regular periodic basis”.

Subsequently, Dar announced Pakistan’s offer to hold the first round of consultations in the last quarter of 2026 or first quarter of 2027.

Speaking on economic collaboration, the deputy premier said both sides “concurred that our bilateral trade remains below its potential”.

“We appreciated the rising trend in bilateral trade volume,” he said, adding that the two countries agreed to “revitalise bilateral economic and trade relations, including through B2B (business-to-business) exchanges for common benefit”.

“We also considered holding a B2B trade forum in the future between the two business communities,” he said.

Dar said he hailed the presence of Croatian companies in Pakistan and invited the other side to “benefit from Pakistan’s favourable investment policies”.

Dar affirmed that Pakistan’s access to the European Union’s (EU) Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) “remains a cornerstone of Pakistan-EU economic cooperation and a mutually beneficial framework”.

Taking note of a new GSP+ regulation set to enter into force on Jan 1, 2027, Dar said he informed Radman that Islamabad has “already initiated preparatory work for our reapplication in early 2027”.

The two foreign ministers also “agreed to the early finalisation of various agreements and MoUs under process between our two countries”.

Dar further said that the two sides were “working together to expedite the opening of a Croatian visa processing facility in Islamabad”, as applicants currently have to go to Tehran for it.

On the matter, Radman said he looked forward to the opening of a Croatian visa processing facility in Pakistan “soon”.

DPM Dar said that the two sides had also discussed labour mobility, particularly in the context of Pakistan’s relations with the EU and on a bilateral basis.

“We agreed to continue work on legal pathways for Pakistan’s skilled manpower, stressing the need for combatting human smuggling and illegal migration,” Dar said.

Dar pointed out that both Pakistan and Croatia had agreed that “by providing safe, orderly and regular channels for migration, we not only protect the lives and rights of migrants, but also dismantle the illegal model of smuggling networks”.

DPM Dar said he and Radman discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the agricultural and research institutes of the two countries. He also invited a department from the University of Zagreb to visit Taxila, the “greatest cosmopolitan centre of learning in the ancient world”.

At the outset of his address, Dar noted that Radman’s trip was the first high-level visit from Croatia to Pakistan in a “long time” and marked an important step in strengthening bilateral relations.

He said Radman was the longest-serving foreign minister of Croatia and played a “key role” in his country’s membership of the EU and Nato.

‘Croatia opens doors to the European market’

In his remarks, the Croatian foreign minister observed that bilateral relations between the two nations were based on “friendship and mutual respect”.

“I hope that this visit will help us intensify our relations, enhance our trade and investment and explore new areas, avenues of cooperation,” he said, noting the presence of some Croatian companies in Pakistan since the 1950s.

He expressed his hope that “this successful cooperation encourages greater presence of Croatian products, technologies and services in the Pakistani market”, especially in the pharmaceutical, health, defence, digital, IT, tourism and fuel production sectors.

Radman also invited Pakistani companies to invest in Croatia, noting that his country’s position “opened doors to the European market”.

He highlighted that Croatia has “internationally recognised expertise in humanitarian demining as well as solutions that can support civil protection, disaster response, firefighting and price management operations”.

“With nine strategic airports and six major maritime ports, Croatia can also be a gateway for international travel and cargo,” the minister pointed out.

He emphasised that Croatia’s railway links with Central Europe supported “a more resilient transport, energy and digital connectivity networks”.

Radman said that a joint communique by Pakistan and Croatia highlighted the countries’ “shared commitment to further deepening bilateral cooperation” and also the shared resolve to strengthen multilateralism, uphold the principles of the United Nations (UN) Charter and promote peace, stability and prosperity.

He described Pakistan as a “key partner” of the EU, adding that the GSP+ has “served as a catalyst for Pakistan’s integration into the global economy”.

Radman invited Dar to pay an official visit to Croatia, adding that the deputy premier was the “first minister to be invited to the Dubrovnik Forum” set to be held towards the end of June 2027.

The minister also invited Pakistani female police officers to Croatia’s UN-certified pre-deployment training for peacekeeping missions.

International issues discussed

Dar recalled that during the bilateral talks, he briefed the Croatian minister on the issues of India-occupied Kashmir and Gaza.

Noting that the Gaza issue had been put on the “back burner” due to the US-Iran war, the deputy premier expressed hope that it could be revived in the upcoming UN General Assembly session.

Dar also apprised Radman of India holding the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance since the four-day conflict with Pakistan in May 2025.

He highlighted that a “new dynamic had been added to an already volatile situation” by the move.

“We would like to seek the support of a friendly country towards India’s immediate restoration of the IWT, ending the weaponisation of water and upholding international law and treaty obligations.”

DPM Dar stated he also briefed the Croatian minister on the “continued presence of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), other affiliate networks in Afghanistan, and terrorist attacks perpetrated against Pakistan”.

“I stressed the need for the Afghan Taliban regime to abide by its international commitments and that Afghan territory must not be used to threaten or attack other countries, particularly Pakistan,” he said.

The two sides condemned terrorism in “all its forms and manifestations,” Dar said, adding that they also agreed on the need for international cooperation to fight terrorism.

Meanwhile, Radman hailed Pakistan’s mediation role in the war between the United States and Iran, saying Croatia “particularly appreciated very much” Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts that last month resulted in the Islamabad MoU.

The two ministers also exchanged views on the Ukraine war, agreeing on the “need to find a peaceful solution to international conflicts in full respect of international law and the UN Charter”.

Both sides discussed the situation in the Western Balkans as well, Radman said, noting that the countries were a “special focus of Croatian attention” due to their geographical proximity.

During the press briefing, Dar affirmed that the two countries remained committed to “multilateralism, the UN Charter, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and the peaceful settlement of disputes”.

He added that the two sides “remained actively engaged on issues related” to the UN Security Council (UNSC) and had convergence on major issues.

Meanwhile, Radman welcomed Pakistan’s “active engagement in the work of the UN Security Council and its efforts during its current term to contribute to dialogue, consensus-building and addressing current security challenges”.

Potential for collaboration between ports discussed

Earlier in the day, Dar and Radman discussed the possibilities and potential for collaboration between the ports of their countries, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

According to the FO, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen ties in the field of trade, investment, agriculture, labour mobility, visa facilitation, education, defence, climate change, tourism, infrastructure and information technology.

“They also exchanged views on various facets of Pakistan-EU cooperation as well as regional and global issues of interest,” it said.

“Recognising that connectivity lies at the heart of sustainable development, regional stability, and global economic integration, the two sides discussed the possibilities and potential for collaboration between the ports of Pakistan and Croatia,” it added.

“Both sides agreed to hold bilateral political consultations during the current year or early 2027,” it said, adding that the visit marked an important step in strengthening relations between the two countries.

Addressing delegation-level talks during televised remarks, Dar said that the EU was among Pakistan’s top trading partners, adding that Croatia was a “strong member” of the union.

“We are committed to deepening Pakistan’s engagement with Croatia for a sustainable bilateral partnership and closer cooperation within the EU framework,” he said.

He recalled that the EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, had recently visited Pakistan.

“We have wonderful relations with the EU leadership. We remained in contact during the India-Pakistan war,” he said, referring to last year’s brief military conflict.

He said that he had invited Radman and Kallas to visit Pakistan at the same time, thanking them both for accepting.

In his remarks, Radman thanked Dar for the invitation and said he was pleased to be making his first official visit to Pakistan.

He said the “talks provided an opportunity to review bilateral relations and explore ways to expand cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, economy, and business”.

Describing ties between the two countries as “excellent”, Radman said there was “still room to further strengthen cooperation”.

Referring to conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, he stressed the importance of international solidarity at a time of growing global challenges, saying “countries must uphold international law, respect humanitarian principles and work together to address regional and international crises”.

The Croatian minister also welcomed Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to promote dialogue and de-escalation in the Middle East, saying initiatives aimed at advancing peace and stability in the region were important.

He also congratulated Dar on Pakistan’s role in supporting diplomatic engagement and expressed support for efforts to encourage peaceful solutions to ongoing conflicts.

PM calls for expanding bilateral cooperation

Radman also called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit, with the latter calling for expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, information technology, connectivity, agriculture, tourism and skilled manpower.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Radman praised Pakistan’s role in promoting regional peace during the meeting.

During the meeting, the prime minister said Pakistan enjoyed friendly relations with Croatia, “marked by cordiality, mutual respect and shared interest,” the statement said.

“He expressed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly through enhanced trade and investment, information technology, connectivity, agriculture, tourism and skilled manpower,” it added.

While conveying his warm regards and good wishes to President Zoran Milanovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, PM Shehbaz “extended a cordial invitation to both leaders to undertake official visits to Pakistan, at their kind convenience,” the PMO said.

The Croatian minister thanked PM Shehbaz for the warm welcome and said he was “honoured to visit Islamabad” and congratulated Pakistan and its leadership “on playing a prominent role in regional peace efforts”.

He also expressed his government’s desire to enhance Pakistan-Croatia ties “in all areas of mutual interest,” the statement added.