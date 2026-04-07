PM Shehbaz calls on nation to contribute to fuel conservation, austerity drive

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on the nation on Tuesday to contribute to fuel conservation and the austerity drive in the country, keeping in view the situation resulting from the ongoing war in the Middle East.

The war began with US-Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28 and has given rise to a global fuel crisis. In order to deal with the situation, the government announced unprecedented austerity measures on March 9.

On Monday, the government also announced that the markets would close across the country except Sindh by 8pm to conserve energy.

According to a statement issued by the PM’s Office (PMO) on Tuesday, the premier presided over a meeting to review the implementation of fuel- and energy-conservation measures, as well as austerity measures.

“The meeting was briefed on the implementation of decisions regarding austerity measures that are aimed at achieving economic stability,” the PMO statement said.

It said the meeting was also briefed on the arrangements made for the closure of markets and shopping malls by 8pm in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad.

It quoted PM Shehbaz as saying, “Given the seriousness of the situation in the region, the entire nation should contribute toward fuel conservation and the austerity drive.”

He said “hoarding petroleum products is unforgivable” and warned of strict action against those involved in this act.

He highlighted that a large part of electricity generation in the country depended on petroleum products.

“The purpose of closing markets early and taking other austerity measures is not only to save foreign reserves but also to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply,” he explained.

The meeting was informed that consultations with the Sindh government were ongoing regarding the closure of markets and shopping malls by 8pm, the PMO statement said.

It added that provincial governments had started sharing data of people eligible for fuel subsidies. They were receiving subsidies through a transparent digital system after data verification, the meeting was told.

The meeting was also informed that subsidies to freight vehicles, buses and trucks were being provided since April 4 through a collaboration between the Ministry of Information Technology and the State Bank of Pakistan, the statement added.