E-Paper | July 12, 2026

PM Shehbaz urges nationwide shift to electric vehicles to cut fuel costs, protect economy

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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday addresses a ceremony for the provision of eco-smart EVs to the Islamabad Capital Traffic Police. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday addresses a ceremony for the provision of eco-smart EVs to the Islamabad Capital Traffic Police. — DawnNewsTV
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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, alluding to the recent regional situation and spiralling global petroleum prices, underlined the need for the introduction of environment-friendly electric vehicles (EVs) across the country, thus saving the country’s precious foreign reserves.

Addressing a ceremony for the provision of eco-smart EVs to the Islamabad Traffic Police, the prime minister said that such energy-saving initiatives should be emulated by all law enforcement agencies and provinces.

He observed that a total of 15 electric vehicles were provided by the interior ministry, which ran on batteries without using petrol and oil, while another batch of vehicles would be inducted soon.

Terming the initiative a significant one, the prime minister said such steps would cast positive impact on the country’s foreign reserves.

On the occasion, he also congratulated Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his team for taking this initiative.

Federal ministers, Islamabad police high-ups and relevant authorities were present during the ceremony.

Earlier, Islamabad Police Inspector General Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi briefed the prime minister about the initiative.

Every vehicle staff will comprise a captain, a male responder, one responder and a driver who will don a special uniform. These vehicles will be available on key avenues of the capital to ensure smooth vehicular flow, it was informed.

Each vehicle, after a complete charge, can cover a distance of 350km to 400km. Fast charging requires 60 minutes to 90 minutes, whereas regular charging times vary from 6 to 8 hours. Compared with the vehicles running on petrol, per electric vehicle will save upto Rs0.55 million per month, it was informed.

The prime minister was further apprised that these electric vehicles will meet their expenditure incurred on their procurement within 13 to 14 months.

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Ali Malik Tariq
Apr 06, 2026 06:33pm
PM should keep a check on the extravagant lifestyle of his ministers, CM Punjab and Chairman Senate etc. Why cannot Public Office holders travel on Pakistan assembled cars ranging from 1000CC to 1800CC.
Recommend 0
Nasir Jan
Apr 06, 2026 06:47pm
Why didn’t you cut tax on electric vehicles 5 years ago ?
Recommend 0
Nayab Ahmad
Apr 06, 2026 06:49pm
I would seriously request PM Sharif , first of all ensure provision of basic uninterrupted electricity supply service to all domestic and industrial consumers in Pakistan, then talk about electrical vehicles . When you still can't provide 24/7 basic electricity to the nation why talk about such impractical suggestions? I think it would be better to simply ban all fuel supplies to all private vehicles in Pakistan , over 1000 cc .
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 06, 2026 07:16pm
First things first. Before talking about fuel saving, do the needful about fuel saving in power generation by restoring net-metering in solar power generation on the roof tops.
Recommend 0
Chitta Khan
Apr 06, 2026 07:44pm
Where is the electricity?
Recommend 0
Shank
Apr 06, 2026 08:26pm
The policy seems somewhat contradictory. On one hand, it encourages the use of electric vehicles; on the other, charging those vehicles can increase demand on electricity generation that still relies on coal, oil, and other fossil fuels. This raises an important question about overall impact and consistency—are we truly reducing environmental harm, or shifting it to another part of the energy system? Only the PM of Pakistan has answers.
Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah USA
Apr 06, 2026 08:28pm
what happens when those old batteries are discarded and acid is leeched into the ground water?
Recommend 0
Perez Akhtar Khan
Apr 06, 2026 10:13pm
Funny man. He discourages solarisation but wants EV which can be charged by renewable solar power.
Recommend 0
Bret
Apr 06, 2026 10:28pm
Pakistan has an energy deficit; how will energy stations provide electricity to recharge cars?
Recommend 0
pmln lahore
Apr 06, 2026 10:32pm
Great suggestion PM.
Recommend 0
apocalypse
Apr 06, 2026 10:35pm
This what should have been pursued clearly two years ago. Govt should provide guideline as to which vehicles are upto certain standard and banks should offer interest free loans. That's better than providing subsidy on every liter of fuel. Most importantly govt should promote ev conversion pf bikes and cars
Recommend 0
Mohsin
Apr 06, 2026 10:38pm
Sure... I would love to buy an E Vehicle only if its price is in the range.
Recommend 0
Really
Apr 06, 2026 10:54pm
Nice idea, if there was sufficient supply of electricity!!
Recommend 0

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