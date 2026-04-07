Efforts to facilitate talks between US and Iran ongoing, Pakistani sources say

Efforts to facilitate talks between the US and Iran are still ongoing, two Pakistani sources with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters on Tuesday, as US strikes on Iran intensified and US President Donald Trump’s deadline to unleash “hell” neared.

One of the sources, a senior security official, said Iran’s overnight strike on Saudi Arabia’s industrial facilities linked to US firms threatened to derail the talks.

If Saudi Arabia were to respond to the strikes, the talks would be over, the source said, adding that retaliation could also draw Pakistan into the conflict under its defence pact with Riyadh.

The second source said Iran was “walking on thin ice” and that the next three to four hours were critical for the future of dialogue.

Pakistan has been at the centre of negotiations between the US and Iran in recent weeks, acting as the main go-between for proposals shared by both sides, but there has been no sign of a compromise.

“We are in touch with Iranians. They have lately shown flexibility that they could join the talks, but they are at the same time taking hard lines as a prerequisite for any negotiations,” the Pakistani security source said.

He added that Islamabad was persuading Tehran to enter negotiations without prior conditions.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday that messages are still being exchanged via mediators. A senior Iranian source told Reuters on Tuesday that Tehran had rejected a proposal conveyed by intermediaries for a temporary ceasefire.

Talks on a lasting peace could begin only after the United States and Israel end their strikes, provide a guarantee they will not resume, and offer compensation for damages, the source said.