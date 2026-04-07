‘Dangerous escalation’: Pakistan condemns Iranian strikes on Saudi Arabia’s energy facilities

Pakistan on Tuesday condemned Iranian missile and drone strikes on Saudi Arabia’s energy facilities, terming the attacks as “a dangerous escalation” that undermined regional peace and stability.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said, “The government of Pakistan expresses its deep concern and unequivocal condemnation of the missile and drone attacks carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran last night against energy facilities in the Eastern Region of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

The statement said that Pakistan also mourned the loss of life resulting from these attacks and “strongly deplores the damage inflicted on vital infrastructure”.

The statement also conveyed Pakistan’s condolences to the families of the victims, adding that the country firmly stood in solidarity with the government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during this difficult time.

“The government of Pakistan considers these attacks a serious violation of Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and a dangerous escalation that undermines regional peace and stability,” the FO said.

“Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering support for the Kingdom’s security,” the statement concluded.

PM speaks to Saudi crown prince

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on X that he spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and “conveyed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”.

“Condemned today’s attack on the Al Jubeil oil facility. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Saudi brothers and sisters,” he said.

“Appreciated the kingdom’s restraint under the wise and sagacious leadership of his royal highness the crown prince and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to advancing peace efforts for de-escalation in the region,” he said.

A separate statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said, “During their warm and cordial conversation, the two leaders discussed the ongoing hostilities in the region.”

“The prime minister lauded the wisdom and sagacity of the Saudi leadership in exercising maximum restraint during the ongoing crisis, and stated that Pakistan was working assiduously for the success of the peace efforts, in partnership with other countries. He also apprised the crown prince on latest developments in Pakistan’s mediation efforts to de-escalate the Middle East crisis,” the PMO handout said.

“The crown prince appreciated Pakistan’s peace efforts, aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region,” it added.

Later, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar discussed evolving regional developments with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, the FO said.

It added that Dar shared the latest developments in Pakistan’s efforts to promote “dialogue and diplomatic engagement in pursuit of peace and stability in the region”.

Attack on Saudi Arabia

The kingdom has come under attack from hundreds of Iranian missiles and drones since the US and Israel launched the war on Iran on February 28, most of which were intercepted, authorities have said.

Early on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry said that it had intercepted ballistic missiles towards its eastern region, with debris falling near energy facilities. However, it had not specified who launched the projectiles.

Meanwhile, a witness who requested anonymity told AFP on Tuesday that overnight attacks on Saudi Arabia hit a petrochemical complex in a sprawling industrial area in the eastern city of Jubail, hours after similar installations in Iran were struck.

“An attack caused a fire at the SABIC plants in Jubail. The sounds of explosions were very loud,” the source said, referring to the Saudi Basic Industries Corporation.

Jubail in eastern Saudi Arabia is home to one of the world’s largest industrial cities, where steel, gasoline, petrochemicals, lubricating oil and chemical fertilisers are produced.

The source later told AFP that workers in affected areas had been evacuated from their living quarters.

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates issued simultaneous public safety alerts on Tuesday, while the bridge that connects Saudi Arabia to Bahrain was briefly closed as a precautionary measure following warning alerts.

It should be noted that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a “Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement” in Riyadh last year, pledging that any attack on either nation would be treated as an act of aggression against both.

Last month, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar disclosed that Pakistan’s diplomatic intervention helped deter heavier Iranian strikes on Saudi Arabia.

Amid the ongoing conflict, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir met Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman Al Saud while PM Shehbaz met the Saudi crown prince.

In the latter meeting, the premier expressed Pakistan’s “full solidarity and support” for Saudi Arabia “in these challenging times” and agreed to work together for regional peace and stability.

Additional input from AFP and Reuters