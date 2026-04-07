Israeli strikes target Iran’s petrochemical facilities

• Iran says ‘situation under control’; multiple airports bombed around capital

• IRGC, Quds force officials assassinated; over 15 citizens killed in Tehran

• Four killed in Haifa as Israel attacked from three sides

• US bases in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia come under attack

DUBAI: The US-Israeli strikes targeted civilian and energy infrastructure, including the South Pars petrochemical complex and multiple airports, claiming several lives while at least four Israelis were ki­lled when an Iranian missile hit Haifa overnight tearing a building apart.

The regional war, triggered by the US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran on Feb 28, continued to escalate on Monday amid mounting fears that the attack on the South Pars complex would further expand the conflict.

A US-Israeli air strike targeting the Baharestan district of Tehran destroyed four residential units and damaged 40 other homes and vehicles, claiming 15 citizens, according to Iranian media. The Israeli Air Force also clai­m­ed that it destroyed multiple Ira­n­ian aircraft and helicopters during a wave of strikes on airports in Tehran.

“Dozens of air force fighter jets attacked dozens of aircraft, including planes and helicopters, as well as additional military infrastructure at three airports around Tehran,” it said on X, noting that the strikes targeted the Baharain, Mehrabad and Azmayesh airports.

Attack on Iran’s largest gas facility

Iranian media reported that petrochemical plants in Asaluyeh, including Jam and Damavand, were targeted by Israel. “A fire has been brought under control. The situation is currently under control, and technical aspects, as well as the extent of the damage, are under investigation,” state news agency IRNA cited the National Petrochemical Company as saying, adding that no injuries had been reported.

Mobin and Damavand companies, which supplied electricity, water, and oxygen to the Assaluyeh petrochemical plants, were also targeted.

According to AFP, strikes also hit a petrochemical complex near the Iranian city of Shiraz. “Following the attack on the petrochemical complex in Marvdasht … the fire has been contained,” authorities said in a statement carried by the Fars news agency, which reported “minor damage”.

Commanders killed

Israel’s military also claimed to have killed the commander of the special operations unit of Iran’s Quds Force in a strike on Tehran a day earlier, AFP reported. “Yeste­rday, the Israeli Air Force… conducted a strike in Tehran and eliminated Asghar Bagheri, Com­ma­nder of the Quds Force’s Special Operations Unit (840) since 2019,” a military statement said.

Similarly, the head of the intelligence organisation of Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was killed on Monday, Iran­ian media said. Majid Khademi, who becomes the latest key figure killed in US-Israeli air strikes, took over in 2025 after Israeli strikes killed his predecessor.

‘Tripartite joint attack’

Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that Tehran, Yemen’s Houthis and Hezbollah launched a “tripartite joint attack” against Israel.

Al Jazeera, citing Israeli media, reported that explosions were heard in Jerusalem, the greater Tel Aviv area and Eilat in southern Israel. The Times of Israel reported that Eilat was targeted by drones coming from Yemen. Israel’s Arutz Sheva media network reported a “coordinated attack from three fronts: Iran, Lebanon and Yemen”, it added.

Reuters reported that there had been 20 missile launches from Lebanon and five from Iran during the day. Several of the attacks resulted in impacts, although it was unclear whether it was from falling missile debris or direct strikes, it added.

A missile hit Haifa overnight tearing a building apart and killing four under the rubble, taking the death toll in Israel to 23, according to Israel’s ambulance service. Four of the bodies were retrieved.

Israel’s defence ministry, meanwhile, said it planned to accelerate production of Arrow missile interceptors, according to AFP.

Moreover, the Iranian army also bombed the US bases in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. According to Reuters, the US forces located on Kuwait’s Bubiyan island were targeted by Iran.

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaqari said in a video statement that Iran targeted satellite equipment and munitions on the island with drones.

He claimed that US forces had relocated there from Arifjan camp after that base was repeatedly struck by Iran. Six people were injured from debris falling in a residential area in northern Kuwait after an Iranian attack, reported Reuters, citing Kuwait’s health ministry.

Earlier, a statement carried by Iran’s IRIB broadcaster said that the Iranian military carried out drone attacks targeting Prince Sultan airbase in Saudi Arabia’s al-Kharj as well as the al-Adiri base in Kuwait.

Iranian authorities also claimed to have shot down a US-Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle over western Lorestan province, the Tasnim news agency said, as per Al Jazeera. The incident occurred on Sunday near the Badavar area.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026