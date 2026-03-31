E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Three arrested in Bannu fake CNICs case

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BANNU: Police claimed here on Monday to have busted a gang involved in making fake Pakistani identity cards by illegally integrating Afghan nationals into local families.

SP Tauheed Khan and City police station SHO Riaz Khan along with a police team arrested three suspects during a raid. They said that the arrested persons identified as Ajmal, Badshah Khan and an Afghan national Naqeeb Shah were caught red-handed.

The arrested Afghan national is a resident of Khost province. He reportedly entered Pakistan through Chaman border to reach Bannu.

During initial interrogation, the Afghan national confessed that his father had made a deal of Rs2.8 million with absconding members of the gang, identified as Mamoor, a resident of Quetta, and Zainullah, a resident of Miranshah, for obtaining Pakistani identity cards and other documents.

The suspects also admitted to facilitating Afghan nationals by falsely registering them as members of Pakistani families. In return, the families were paid Rs200,000 per Afghan individual.

Raids are being conducted to arrest other members of the gang. DPO Yasir Afridi said that all necessary measures were being taken to ensure national integrity and public safety. He said that the people involved in forgery and anti-state activities would be brought to justice.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026

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