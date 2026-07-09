2 terrorists injured in clash with Bannu police

BANNU: Two terrorists were injured during an exchange of fire with the police in the Shadev area of Huwaid here, sources said on Wednesday.

The sources said that the police were conducting a search and strike operation when terrorists opened fire on a party, triggering a clash that left two terrorists injured.

The police said their accomplices, however, managed to flee the scene, taking with them their injured accomplices. The police said that the attackers abandoned a Kalashnikov rifle, which was seized by the cops.

Investigators found bloodstains and several spent cartridges at the scene, indicating that terrorists had suffered casualties.

Following the incident, the police expanded the search operation across the area, while raids were underway at multiple locations to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

Bannu district police officer Mohammad Furqan Bilal announced a cash reward for the cops for their prompt response, saying the force was fully prepared to curb terrorism.

Meanwhile, the dispute resolution council resolved a decades-old property dispute involving 30 kanals of land.

It was learnt that Mohammad Zahoor, a resident of Domail, had a dispute with Umar Ayaz, Rehmanullah and Mirdad Khan, all residents of Baikkhel, over a 30-kanal plot of land. The council made efforts to reconcile both parties and resolved the lingering dispute.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026