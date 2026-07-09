CM Afridi orders review of new law on MPAs’ enhanced privileges

PESHAWAR: As lawmakers from across the aisle join hands to defend the KP Provincial Assembly (Powers, Immunities and Privileges) Act, 2026, Chief Minister Sohail Afridi ordered a review of the new law’s provisions that drew the people’s objections.

Last April, the provincial assembly passed the KP Provincial Assembly (Powers, Immunities and Privileges) Act, 2026, besides the KP Province Speaker and Deputy Speaker (Powers, Immunities and Privileges) Act, 2026, and the KP Province (Salaries and Allowances of Members) Act, 2026. Governor Faisal Karim Kundi assented to those laws on May 6.

Through the KP Provincial Assembly (Powers, Immunities and Privileges) Act, 2026, the government repealed the 1988 law on the matter. Although most provisions of the repealed law were retained in the new legislation, certain changes were made to expand the privileges of assembly members.

“I hope that the amendments made to the Act will be reviewed. Any future step will be taken according to the public interest,” the chief minister said in a statement issued from his office.

Says any future step will be taken ‘in accordance with public interest’

Chairing a cabinet meeting, he said the amendments made by lawmakers were being criticised and that the points, concerning media persons, should also be reconsidered.

Mr Afridi said that PTI founder Imran Khan always advocated for freedom of expression and wanted journalists to openly criticise wherever they deemed necessary.

He added that he and his government also came under criticism, with some “black channels” running misleading propaganda against the government.

The chief minister said that in other provinces, journalists, criticising the government, were subjected to disappearances, violence and harassment but the KP government hadn’t taken any such illegal action.

He added that only legal action was taken even if someone spread false propaganda,

“The speaker of the assembly has been asked to meet parliamentary leaders and review concerns of the general public and journalists,” he said, adding that KP’s assembly is the only house established through a public mandate and public opinion.

Meanwhile, during a joint news conference, lawmakers from both treasury and opposition benches said that confusion was created though the clauses in the KP Provincial Assembly (Powers, Immunities and Privileges) Act, 2026, which were being criticised, were part of a similar law passed in 1988, which allowed issuance of Blue Passports to members of the provincial assemblies.

Information minister Shafi Jan said the draft law, approved by the cabinet, didn’t include issuance of Blue Passports to the lawmakers and that an amendment was introduced by the opposition.

He also said that the privileges approved by the KP Assembly for lawmakers were fewer compared to those okayed by the Sindh and Punjab assemblies.

The minister also said that around 57,000 Blue Passports were issued by the federal government, which should disclose the identity of all those with such passports.

He said that the lawmakers were already entitled to four arms licences, while the additional four were approved keeping in view the current delicate law and order situation in the province.

Mr Jan said the provincial government would sit down with journalist bodies about their reservations about the law.

He insisted that the laws enacted by Sindh and Punjab regarding press were comparatively harsher.

The minister said the KP government took criticism positively. He asked journalists to discuss the Peca Act as well.

Lawmaker of the opposition PPP Ahmad Karim Kundi said the penalties for media persons on spreading misinformation were part of the law enacted in 1988.

He, however, said that though nobody has been punished under the law, the penalties could be reduced.

Member of the opposition ANP Arbab Usman said that KP, which rendered more sacrifices for national causes compared with other provinces, should be given more perks.

He wondered if “others” could have Blue Passports, why not the same privilege could be extended to MPAs of KP. He claimed that the matter had nothing to do with the people.

Arbab Waseem of the PTIP said that MPAs were people’s representatives and were answerable to them. He said lawmakers of other provinces were entitled to the facilities extended to their counterparts in KP.

Member of the opposition PML-N Sobia Shahid said that she was a member of the relevant committee and was a signatory to the Act.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026