E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Land dispute leaves eight injured in Wana

Our Correspondent Published Updated
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SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Eight people were injured when rival groups traded fire over a land dispute in the Tiarza area of Wana tehsil in Lower South Waziristan district on Wednesday, police said.

Rival groups led by Gul Ahmad Wazir and Ziaullah Wazir had a land dispute, which led to an exchange of fire.

According to the police, four people from each side sustained injuries in the exchange of fire. The injured were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, Wana.

A contingent of the police arrived on the spot to bring the situation under control.

The Rescue 1122 officials also rushed to the scene.

An official of Rescue 1112 said three of the injured were referred to a hospital in Dera Ismail Khan due to their critical condition.

Hospital officials said the remaining five injured were under treatment at the DHQ Hospital, Wana.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Officials said that all aspects of the case were being examined and evidence was being collected.

Local sources said that elders of the Mastikhel tribe launched efforts to resolve the dispute through a jirga.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026

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