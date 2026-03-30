E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Five booked for ‘abduction, gang rape’ of girl

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BAHAWALPUR: Head Rajkan police on Sunday booked five men for allegedly abducting and gang-raping an 18-year-old girl at 116/DNB village in Yazman tehsil.

According to a spokesperson for the Bahawalpur district police, FIR No 141/26, registered under section 375-A, on the complaint of Asad Khalil says that two suspects ‘B’ and ‘W’ allegedly abducted 17-year-old girl ‘L’ at gunpoint when she was alone at her house.

The two suspects took the girl to their house, where they were joined by three others -- G, A and AM. The five suspects allegedly subjected the girl to gang rape there.

The complainant says that during the search for his sister, he and other witnesses saw two of the suspects ‘G’ and ‘AM’ guarding a room in the house, from where they could hear the girl’s screams.

On seeing the complainant and others accompanying him, the suspects fled the house from where the girl was recovered in serious condition.

The police spokesperson claims that Head Rajkan police have arrested two of the suspects, while the survivor has been sent to hospital for her medical examination.

TWO ELECTROCUTED: Two young labourers were electrocuted at Channigoth near Ahmedpur East, about 70kms from here on Sunday.

According to sources, labourers identified as Khalid and Zohaib were drilling the ground for installation of a water hand-pump at Goal Chakkar in Channigoth.

During the work, the iron pipes they were holding accidentally touched a power transformer.

As a result, the labourers suffered electric shock and died on the spot.

Their bodies were handed over to their families.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026

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