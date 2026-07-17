E-Paper | July 17, 2026

SpaceX abruptly scrubs Starship test flight

AFP Published Updated
The SpaceX Starship V3 rocket is seen before its 13th test flight on South Padre Island as seen from Port Isabel, Texas, on July 16, 2026. — AFP
The SpaceX Starship V3 rocket is seen before its 13th test flight on South Padre Island as seen from Port Isabel, Texas, on July 16, 2026. — AFP
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SpaceX scrubbed on Thursday what was to be its first Starship flight since the company went public, abruptly calling it off just as the booster began to ignite.

“Some of the engines didn’t start, triggering an automatic launch abort. Now offloading propellant,” company head Elon Musk said on X.

“To be confident of a good flight, 2 Raptors will be removed & replaced. Most probable launch timing is early next week,” he added in a later post.

The flight was to be the mammoth rocket’s 13th overall.

When it eventually takes off, the flight aims will be similar to those of a mostly successful voyage carried out in May, which debuted the latest edition of the powerful Starship, its third-generation model.

The goals of that test were essentially to demonstrate the new designs in flight.

But it was not without a few glitches, including engine issues with the Super Heavy booster that necessitated a crash into the Gulf of Mexico rather than a precision return.

The company said there have been “several modifications to hardware and software to address issues seen on the previous flight”.

SpaceX will aspire the next time around to execute a launch, ascent, stage separation, boostback burn and landing burn of the booster offshore without any hiccups.

The upper stage will deploy 20 Starlink V3 satellites, and SpaceX said it will test out a relight of a Raptor engine in space.

It will also test upgrades to Starship’s heat shield.

The flight will be the first after Musk’s SpaceX went public on Wall Street in June, with a record initial public offering.

On Thursday, SpaceX stock closed at $131.11, below its IPO price of $135.

The rocket company has rapidly expanded its satellite internet service and voiced lofty ambitions for AI data centers in space.

There’s a lot riding on SpaceX’s progress: the company is under contract with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to produce a modified version of Starship to serve as a lunar landing system.

World

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