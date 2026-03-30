Three minors raped in separate incidents

SAHIWAL: As many as three minor girls were allegedly raped in separate incidents across the district in the past 24 hours and the police claimed to have registered cases and arrested two suspects.

As per details, in one incident suspect R allegedly assaulted his 13-year-old cousin A in village 170/7-R. According to the police report, R had come to stay as a guest at the residence of the victim and attacked the girl at night. On hearing her cries, the victim’s father apprehended the suspect.

In the second case, 11-year-old M was abducted while returning from a nearby milk shop in village 36/14-L. A local youth, identified as B, allegedly took her to an abandoned house and raped her. Villagers rushed to the scene after hearing the girl’s cries and rescued her.

The third incident occurred in the Sharif Colony of Sahiwal city, where S, a 12-year-old daughter of a goldsmith, was alone at home. A youth from her neighbourhood, identified as A, along with two unidentified accomplices, allegedly entered the house and assaulted her in the absence of parents. Neighbours intervened after hearing her screams and rescued the child.

Police from Kasowal, Shah Kot, and Ghala Mandi registered separate cases and two main suspects, R and B, have been taken into custody by the police.

ACCIDENT: At least 21 people were injured, six of them critically, when two passenger buses collided head-on late on Saturday night on the Arifwala Road in Pakpattan.

According to reports, a bus traveling from Multan to Kasur collided with another bus enroute from Kasur to Multan. Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the scene, provided first aid to the passengers and shifted the injured to the Pakpattan DHQ.

Rescue officials said that the critically injured included Muhammad Amjad (24), Shah Jahan (20), Ijaz (25), Muhammad Sarfaraz (33), Usman (24), and Sohail (46).

Police said that both drivers fled from the scene after the collision and investigations into the incident were underway.

SUSPENDED: Two female school teachers from Chichawatni have been suspended from service for refusing to perform invigilation duties during the upcoming Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Sahiwal Annual Examination 2026.

Sahiwal District Education Authority Chief Executive Officer Khalid Alam suspended Sajida Parveen and Kiran Zahid and directed them not to carry out any official duties at their respective institutions. They had also been asked to submit written explanations regarding their conduct.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026