US sending more warships, troops to join war on Iran: report

The US is preparing to deploy about 4,000 Marines and sailors aboard three amphibious craft to help reinforce its troops fighting against Iran, Newsmax reports, citing four unnamed officials.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, say the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deploying ahead of schedule from the West Coast.

The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group is “equipped with F-35 fighter jets, missiles, and amphibious vehicles capable of launching from the ships to carry out a land assault”, Newsmax noted.

“They are expected to sail through the Indo-Pacific to the Middle East region after the Navy was ordered to heighten its posture with additional firepower,” the report said.