Japan’s leader tells Trump he alone can achieve peace

Sanae Takaichi, Japan’s prime minister, has told US President Donald Trump that he is the only person who can achieve peace, Al Jazeera reports.

Speaking during a press conference in the Oval Office, the Japanese leader has said that the entire world is going through a severe security environment and that the global economy is about to experience a “huge hit”.

“But I firmly believe that only you can achieve peace across the world,” she has said, noting that her trip to the White House was to directly convey that message from the international community to the US president.

Takaichi also mentioned that Japan has been reaching out to Iran and that she condemns Iranian attacks on Gulf countries and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.