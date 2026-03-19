European countries, UK, Japan express ‘readiness’ to safeguard shipping through Strait of Hormuz

Leaders from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Japan have signalled their readiness to support efforts to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, following recent attacks by Iran in the Gulf, Anadolu reports.

“We express our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait. We welcome the commitment of nations who are engaging in preparatory planning,” the leaders said in a joint statement.

They condemned the attacks, saying: “We condemn in the strongest terms recent attacks by Iran on unarmed commercial vessels in the Gulf, attacks on civilian infrastructure including oil and gas installations, and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces.”

They urged Tehran to halt aggressive actions, calling on Iran to “cease immediately its threats, laying of mines, drone and missile attacks and other attempts to block the Strait to commercial shipping, and to comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2817”.

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