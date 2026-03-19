PM Shehbaz condemns atacks on Jordan as Middle East war rages on

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned Iranian attacks on Jordan, expressing solidarity with Amman as the Middle East war rages on, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The premier has made these remarks in a phone call with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, where he extended Eid greetings to the monarch.

“His Majesty King Abdullah II reciprocated these sentiments. Both leaders also called for peace and harmony in the ranks of the Ummah,” the PMO says.

“The prime minister expressed deep concern over the ongoing hostilities in the region. While expressing his strong condemnation of the attacks on Jordan during the ongoing regional escalation, the prime minister expressed solidarity with the people of Jordan in these difficult times,” it adds.

PM Shehbaz has emphasised the need for restraint, de-escalation, and the diplomatic resolution of tensions, his office says.

“Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact on bilateral and regional matters,” the PMO adds