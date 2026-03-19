KLM cancels flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai until mid-May

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines says it will not resume flights to Dubai, Riyadh and Dammam until at least May 17 out of safety considerations during the US-Israel war on Iran, Al Jazeera reports.

Several major international airlines — including British Airways, Cathay Pacific, and Aegean Airlines — have also extended flight suspensions to these Gulf hubs until at least April or May, citing the ongoing regional security tensions.

Carriers such as Eurowings have extended some suspensions as far as late June.