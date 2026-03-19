Egypt, UAE presidents discuss implications of US-Israel war on Iran

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, have discussed the regional fallout of the US-Israeli war on Iran in Abu Dhabi, Al Jazeera reports.

The two leaders “emphasised the importance of bringing the military escalation in the region to an immediate halt, and highlighted the need to prioritise diplomacy to support security and stability”, the Emirati news agency WAM has reported.

During his visit, al-Sisi “condemned Iran’s attacks on the UAE and other Gulf states and expressed solidarity with the Emirates as it takes steps to protect its territory and the public”.