E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Turkiye says it is conveying ‘friendly’ advice to Iran not to spread war

Published March 19, 2026 Updated March 19, 2026 08:22pm
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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that Ankara is conveying “friendly” advice to Iran to avoid spreading its war with the United States and Israel to the Middle East, adding that Tehran’s attacks on regional countries are unacceptable, Reuters reports.

Speaking in Doha, Fidan has said Israel is the main perpetrator of the war but that Iran has a “historic responsibility” not to attack regional countries.

He adds that Ankara is in contact with both Washington and Tehran to gauge where they stand, and that Turkiye’s efforts to end the conflict will continue.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attends the consultative ministrial meeting in Riyadh, on March 19. — AFP
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attends the consultative ministrial meeting in Riyadh, on March 19. — AFP
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