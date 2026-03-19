Qatar’s PM urges immediate cessation of war in Middle East

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani has just spoken at a press conference alongside Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Al Jazeera reports.

Sheikh Mohammed has said that the war must stop immediately and that Iran must stop its attacks and not expand the conflict to the region.

“Any expansion of the war will never enable stability,” he has stated.

The Qatari PM adds that Iran’s claims of targeting US bases in neighbouring nations are “unacceptable and unjustified”.

“Yesterday’s attack on the Ras Laffan gas plant shows Tehran is targeting energy infrastructure that is vital for Qatar and the entire world,” Sheikh Mohammed has said. “The attack will affect millions of people around the world.”