Blasts have been heard in Bahrain’s capital of Manama, according to an AFP correspondent, as Iran presses its aerial campaign against Gulf states.
At least two loud explosions have rocked Manama after warning sirens were activated.
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Blasts have been heard in Bahrain’s capital of Manama, according to an AFP correspondent, as Iran presses its aerial campaign against Gulf states.
At least two loud explosions have rocked Manama after warning sirens were activated.