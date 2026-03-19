E-Paper | March 19, 2026

PM Shehbaz condemns missile attacks on Turkiye, expresses solidarity with Ankara in phone call

Published March 19, 2026 Updated March 19, 2026 07:32pm
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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned Iranian missile attacks on Turkiye and expressed solidarity with the people of Turkiye amid the Middle East conflict, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The premier has made these remarks during a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, where both leaders expressed Eid greetings and prayed for peace, unity and prosperity in the Ummah.

“The prime minister reiterated his strong condemnation of the ongoing escalation in the region, particularly the missile attacks on Turkiye, and said that the entire Pakistani nation stood in solidarity with their Turkish brothers and sisters in these challenging times,” the PMO has said.

“The two leaders urged the international community, especially those in the region, to seek a resolution of their problems through dialogue and diplomacy.”

According to the PMO, PM Shehbaz and Erdogan also exchanged views on Afghanistan, with the latter noting Ankara’s constructive role in promoting peace efforts between Islamabad and Kabul, especially in the recently announced temporary ceasefire for Eidul Fitr.

Recalling mutual visits to each other’s countries, the premier highlighted that both nations were “working together assiduously to further advance bilateral ties across all spheres of mutual interest”.

PM Shehbaz and Erdogan have agreed to maintain close coordination to promote peace, prosperity and economic growth, both bilaterally and regionally.

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