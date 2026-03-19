Israeli minister says war against Iran a ‘blessing’

An Israeli minister has called the US-Israeli strikes against Iran “an immense blessing” for Israel, nearly three weeks into the Middle East war, AFP reports.

“The debate should not be about when (the war) will end, but about how we are going to prolong and deepen the damage caused,” says Zeev Elkin, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party.

“Every day of the campaign is an immense blessing for the State of Israel,” Elkin adds, speaking on Army Radio.

Elkin is also a member of the security cabinet that is charged with approving large-scale military operations.