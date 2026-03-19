Hezbollah says rockets fired towards Israeli base, positions in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah says it has fired rockets at a military base and a village in Israel, as well as targeting Israeli troops in southern Lebanon, Al Jazeera reports.

In posts on Telegram, the group said it had fired missiles at the Israeli military’s Tefen base east of Acre, and at the settlement of Even Menachem in northern Israel.

It said it had also fired rockets at a newly established Israeli military position in Nimr al-Jamal, opposite the border town of Alma al-Shaab, and had also targeted a group of Israeli soldiers in the al-Labouneh area of southern Lebanon.