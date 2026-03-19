E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Telecos awarded licences for 5G spectrum, announce launch of services in some cities

News Desk | Kalbe Ali Published March 19, 2026 Updated March 19, 2026 06:54pm
PM Shehbaz applauds at a ceremony launching 5G spectrum licences, on March 19. — DawnNewsTV
PM Shehbaz applauds at a ceremony launching 5G spectrum licences, on March 19. — DawnNewsTV
PM Shehbaz addresses a ceremony launching 5G spectrum licences, on March 19. — DawnNewsTV
PM Shehbaz addresses a ceremony launching 5G spectrum licences, on March 19. — DawnNewsTV
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ISLAMABAD: Telecommunication companies announced on Thursday the launch of 5G services in some parts of the country after they were awarded licences for 5G spectrum at a ceremony in Islamabad, where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also spoke.

The government completed its spectrum auction in Islamabad last week, in which 480 megahertz (MHz) were sold for $507 million. The three bidders — Zong, Jazz and Ufone — competed heavily for the 2,600MHz band, a key frequency range for 5G services. Zong acquired 110MHz, Ufone 180MHz and Jazz 190MHz during the auction.

The licence agreements for the services were signed by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Licensing Director General Brig (retd) Aamir Shahzad and senior management of Jazz, Ufone and Zong.

In a press release, Jazz announced that in the first phase of 5G rollout, the services were being provided across 180 sites in Islamabad, all four provincial capitals — Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta — as well as in Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad.

“Jazz is delivering ultra-fast speeds, low latency, and enhanced reliability at scale. At the same time, Jazz continues to expand and upgrade its nationwide 4G network, ensuring that the benefits of connectivity reach every Pakistani, everywhere,” the press release stated.

The press release further stated that in the recent spectrum auction, Jazz was the only operator to secure spectrum across all key bands — 700MHz, 2,300MHz, 2,600MHz and 3,500MHz.

Separately, a press release issued by Ufone said the telecommunication company had acquired the largest share in 3,500MHz band with 120 MHz allocation.

The press release stated that Ufone was in the final phase of acquiring Telenor, and the new mobile operator following the merger, MergeCo, “will hold the largest and most diversified spectrum portfolio of 292.4 MHz” in Pakistan. It is 8MHz more than that of Ufone’s closest competitor, Jazz, and would lead to nationwide coverage in both rural and urban areas.

For its part, Zong announced that it had commercially launched 5G services in more than 16 cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta.

In its press release, the telecommunication company also announced plans to deploy and upgrade more than 1,000 5G sites nationwide in 2026.

It recalled that Zong was a “pioneer” and had conducted Pakistan’s first 5G trial in 2019.

‘Wonderful beginning’

PM Shehbaz also addressed the ceremony in Islamabad, hailing a “wonderful beginning” for Pakistan after the success of the recent 5G spectrum auction.

The premier called the acquisition of 5G spectrum a “milestone” for Pakistan in terms of industry, agriculture and technology.

He said that the whole programme was concluded “very transparently”, adding that legal challenges were the largest obstacle to the auction process as they had been in the past. In this regard, he thanked Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar for making the “utmost effort to end these legal challenges” and ensure full transparency.

Highlighting the recent sale of Pakistan International Airlines, PM Shehbaz also said that “all these transactions are being done with full transparency”.

He congratulated IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja, IT Secretary Zarrar Hasham Khan, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Chairman Hafeezur Rehman, and all those who had successfully brought the project to completion. He also congratulated the chief executive officers of the three bidders.

The prime minister expressed the hope that the spectrum would reach “all four corners of Pakistan”, in both cities and rural villages.

Addressing Zong CEO Huo Junli, he congratulated him on the spectrum acquisition, saying, “I am sure you will take it to the height of glory through your hard work and … untiring efforts.”

“China and Pakistan, as you know, are great friends,” PM Shehbaz said. “Our friendship is unique in this world, and it is growing by the day — rather, by the hour.”

He added that one of the manifestations of this friendship was modern technology and said, “I think today’s the time that we should now move faster, so that the youth of Pakistan is able to make use of the most modern technology.

“Whether it’s IT, whether it’s artificial intelligence; I think technology is the name of the game,” he concluded.

At the auction event last week, the IT minister had called the event “maybe one of the most important days in the history of Pakistan”.

She added that alongside 5G being introduced for the first time in Pakistan, the nation would also see an increase in the quality of 4G connectivity.

Later, while addressing a ceremony where the spectrum was released to the operators, she said that the auction had increased Pakistan’s spectrum capacity threefold, boosting it to over 7,500MHz. She

also said that the government was working to establish an AI Council to bring experienced professionals on board to guide the country’s AI policy and its development.

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Pakistan

Kalbe Ali is a senior staff reporter for Dawn based in Islamabad, with nearly 20 years of field reporting experience. He covers a diverse range of topics, including the internet, IT and telecom sectors, as well as religious affairs.

Kalbe Ali

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