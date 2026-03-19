READ: Pakistan among most vulnerable countries as Gulf shipping crisis jolts South Asia

Pakistan is among the countries that could face immediate and severe energy strain if disruptions in Gulf shipping persist, according to data from energy analytics firm Kpler, the US think tank Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), and international media.

Data published by the Financial Times shows that Pakistan receives 99 per cent of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, making it particularly vulnerable to disruptions in Gulf energy flows.

“Pakistan’s heavy reliance on LNG from Qatar and the UAE means any shock to supplies through the Strait of Hormuz would be felt very quickly,” the Financial Times reported, quoting market analytics.

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