E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Ruet-i-Hilal Committee meets in Islamabad to sight Shawwal moon

News Desk Published March 19, 2026 Updated March 19, 2026 06:23pm
In this file photo, a Palestinian man points towards the moon in its Crescent form in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. — AFP/File
In this file photo, a Palestinian man points towards the moon in its Crescent form in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. — AFP/File
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The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee is currently meeting in Islamabad for sighting the Shawwal moon and ascertaining whether Eidul Fitr — which marks the end of Ramazan — will fall on Friday or Saturday.

It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will celebrate Eidul Fitr on Friday.

Last week, the Pakistan Space and Upper Atm­o­sphere Research Comm­i­s­s­ion (Suparco) forecast that Eidul Fitr was expected to fall on March 21 (Saturday) as the cha­nces of sighting the Shawwal moon on March 19 (Friday) were low.

However, it said that the final decision would be made by the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Depart­ment also predicted that Ramazan was likely to last 30 days this year as the Shawwal moon was unlikely to be visible on March 19.

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