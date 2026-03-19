Saudi Arabia’s Directorate of Civil Defence (DCD) has announced that “the danger has passed in Riyadh city”.
“Avoid gathering or filming, stay away from hazardous areas, and report any danger by calling 911,” the DCD has said on X.
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Saudi Arabia’s Directorate of Civil Defence (DCD) has announced that “the danger has passed in Riyadh city”.
“Avoid gathering or filming, stay away from hazardous areas, and report any danger by calling 911,” the DCD has said on X.