The defence ministry in Saudi Arabia says its forces have intercepted and destroyed four ballistic missiles launched toward Riyadh.
Debris from one of the missiles fell near a refinery south of the city, the ministry added in a post on X.
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The defence ministry in Saudi Arabia says its forces have intercepted and destroyed four ballistic missiles launched toward Riyadh.
Debris from one of the missiles fell near a refinery south of the city, the ministry added in a post on X.