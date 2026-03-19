Russia calls on US, Israel to abandon ‘reckless attacks’ on Iran’s infrastructure

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has called on the US and Israel to abandon attacks on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, after a building near the Bushehr nuclear power plant was hit in a US-Israeli strike.

“We have repeatedly warned Israel and the US of the categorical inadmissibility of endangering the lives and health of the Russian citizens working at the Bushehr NPP (nuclear power plant),” Zakharova has said, according to the Russian foreign ministry.

“They must abandon their reckless attacks on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.”