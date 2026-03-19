Israeli military says will continue ‘series of eliminations’ of top Iran officials

The Israeli military says it will not stop its “series of eliminations” of senior Iranian officials, after the assassination of Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib.

Khatib’s assassination came soon after Israel targeted Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani, and another powerful figure, Gholamreza Soleimani, head of the Basij paramilitary force.

“Over the past 24 hours, we have continued to track down and eliminate senior officials of the regime,” military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said in a televised briefing.

“We will continue to hunt down all of the regime’s senior officials. The series of eliminations will not stop,” he added.