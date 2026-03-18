E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Iran FM criticises ‘duplicituous, hypocritical’ stance of European nations on US-Israeli aggression

Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 11:27pm
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has slammed European nations for their “duplicitous and hypocritical approach” towards US-Israeli aggression in Iran in a call with the European Union’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, according to a statement from Tehran’s foreign ministry.

The pair have had a telephone conversation on regional developments and their regional and international repercussions and consequences. According to the statement, Araghchi apprised Kallas of the US-Israeli attacks on schools, hospitals and infrastructure, emphasising the responsibility of all governments to condemn these strikes.

“The foreign minister sharply criticised the duplicitous and hypocritical approach of some European countries and senior EU officials towards military aggression by America and the Zionist regime against Iran, stating that any support or leniency toward the blatant lawbreaking by these two regimes would amount to complicity in the crimes they have perpetrated against the Iranian nation,” the statement adds.

Kallas, expressing deep concern over the security, humanitarian, and economic consequences of the war, emphasised the European Union’s position on the urgent need to end the conflict, the ministry has said.

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