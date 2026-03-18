E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Iran’s FM warns of ‘calculated moral collapse’ of international order

Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 11:13pm
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warns that the international order is experiencing a “calculated moral collapse”, where those who are supposed to defend it instead violate it with impunity.

In a statement on X, Tehran’s top diplomat gives the example of an Iranian president presenting foreign ambassadors with a “kill list” including the US president, top American generals and members of the US Congress.

“Within hours, the world would erupt. Emergency UN Security Council sessions. Relentless media hysteria. Sanctions, threats, perhaps even war — wrapped neatly in the language of ‘international law’ and defending the ‘global order’,” Araghchi has said, noting that the usual rules of the game do not seem to apply to Israel.

“The very same guardians of ‘law and order’ fall silent, equivocate, or worse, supply the weapons and the cover,” he adds.

“What is unfolding before our eyes is not hypocrisy. Hypocrisy implies shame. This is something colder: a calculated moral collapse — where rules exist only for adversaries, and impunity is reserved for allies.”

Araghchi adds that Israel is dragging Washington “into an ever-deeper moral and political abyss” and that it has no regard for the repercussions of normalising its “heinous methods of terror”.

“But the international community should not disregard that recklessness; as for every action there will inevitably and always be a reaction,” he adds.

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