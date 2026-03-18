Iran’s gas network ‘stable’ after South Pars attack: National Iranian Gas Company

The National Iranian Gas Company says that “part of the refining units” were damaged in today’s attack on gas facilities in southern Iran, Al Jazeera reports.

“[Company] forces are fully present in the region and are managing the situation and restoring the situation to normal”, the company said in a statement published by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

“Gas production is currently underway with full safety precautions in mind, and the country’s gas network is also in a stable state.”

The fire at the South Pars facility has been extinguished, with equipment cooling operations now ongoing, the statement added.