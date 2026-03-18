Iranian supreme leader says ‘criminal murderers’ must pay for Larijani’s assassination

Iran’s new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said in a written message that the killers of security chief Ali Larijani “will have to pay for it”, AFP reports.

“Without a doubt, the assassination of such a figure attests to his importance and to the hatred that the enemies of Islam harbour toward him,” Mojtaba Khamenei said, in a message published on his official Telegram channel on the day of Larijani’s funeral in Tehran.

“Every drop of spilled blood comes at a price, and the criminal murderers of these martyrs will soon have to pay it,” he added.